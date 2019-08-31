Every year, Girl Scouts across the nation get the opportunity to apply to travel all over the world through Girl Scouts of USA’s Destinations program. This summer, three girls from Troop 3049 of Hanford were chosen for the program.
Karaline Teixeira went to Greece and South Africa, Alexis Gonzalez went to Japan and MaryKathryn Norris went to Grand Teton and Yellowstone national parks in Wyoming.
Troop Leader Barbara Hill said Troop 3049 has had three girls participate for the past three years in the Destinations program, which is for girls over 11 years old.
“We’ve been pretty lucky,” Hill said. “Most troops never have anybody go.”
There were 12 Destination locations this year that each have different focuses, with around 40 girls chosen for each trip.
Teixeira, a 16-year-old senior at Hanford High School, spent two weeks in Greece and South Africa.
In Greece, she and the other girls in her group kayaked around the islands — her favorite part of the trip — and spent some nights on the beach. In South Africa, she went on a safari and saw different animals in the wild.
Teixeira, a twelve-year veteran of the Girl Scouts, was able to go horseback riding in Mongolia last summer through the Destinations program.
This was the third year of the program for Gonzalez, 16, who went to Costa Rica last summer.
This year, the sophomore spent two weeks in Japan where she learned about Japanese culture, visited shrines and temples and met different Girl Scouts from Tokyo, Kyoto and Hiroshima.
The Japanese Girl Scouts took the girls to a tea ceremony and they also participated in a festival, complete with kimonos. Gonzalez said the Japanese Girl Scouts taught them different cultural dances.
Gonzalez, who has been a Girl Scout for seven years, said her favorite part of the experience was seeing how the other Girl Scout uniforms were different and getting to communicate with the other girls by singing songs and playing games, even though their languages are different.
Norris, 13, a freshman at Lemoore Middle College High School, was able to spend a few days at Teton Science Center in Grand Teton National Park before heading off to camp at Yellowstone National Park.
Last summer, Norris went to Space Camp in Alabama and an Arts Camp at the Cuyahoga Valley National Park in Ohio.
Norris said she had a lot of fun canoeing and hiking all over Yellowstone, and also learning about the national park and its geothermal areas. Personally, she said she liked seeing all the bison everywhere and learning the difference between bison and buffalo.
There are costs associated with the destinations, but Hill said Girl Scouts of Central California South has a scholarship programs that the girls can apply for, along with having the girls fundraise during the year.
All three girls said Girl Scouts offers many opportunities for girls to learn and experience different things, places and cultures.
“We’re not all about arts and crafts,” Gonzalez said.
Teixeira said the program is a way for girls to interact with other girls their age and have fun outside of school.
“Our troop is pretty fun. We do a lot of fun things,” she said.
Some of those fun things include tie-dying shirts, cooking, camping several times a year, learning how to put up a tent or make a campfire, and other life skills. Hill said they have taken the girls zip-lining, skiing, hiking and even white water rafting.
Norris, who began in the Girl Scouts in kindergarten, said not everyone gets to go out and camp, enjoy nature and make friends they wouldn’t have normally made. She said along with getting to do new things and meet new people, the program also gives the girls a feeling of support from their fellow scouts.
“When you’re in a troop, even within a week it’ll become like a family to you,” she said.
Hill said the main goal of the Girl Scouts is to challenge the girls and get them out of their comfort zones, in a fun and safe way, of course. Additionally, she said they learn life and leadership skills, like how to handle money or how to be confident when talking to people when they sell cookies.
Right now Hill said there are about 38 girls in the troop (there are seven troops in Hanford and several others in the county), and they are currently recruiting. She said there is something in the Girl Scouts for every girl.
“Whatever a kid is interested in, they can do it,” she said.
