Recently, Feras Alrezk, DDS from Visalia, right, joined 609 other dentists internationally in becoming a Diplomate of the American Board of Oral Implantology/Implant Dentistry (ABOI/ID).

In July of 2021, after passing a rigorous examination on implant dentistry, Feras Alrezk, DDS from Visalia, California joined 609 other dentists internationally in becoming a Diplomate of the American Board of Oral Implantology/Implant Dentistry (ABOI/ID), making Dr. Feras Alrezk one of the worldwide leading experts in implant care.

To sit for the examination, Dr. Feras Alrezk was required to practice implant dentistry for at least seven years and prove his implant expertise. To earn the title of Diplomate, Dr. Feras Alrezk presented cases for review by an expert panel of implant dentists and passed a series of written and oral examinations sponsored by the American Board of Oral Implantology/Implant Dentistry.

The ABOI/ID’s examination process measures the in-depth knowledge, proficient skills, and abilities required for practitioners to provide comprehensive, safe and effective oral implant care for the public. The ABOI/ID was founded in 1969 and conducts examinations to determine the qualifications and competence of dentists who voluntarily apply to the board for certification.

