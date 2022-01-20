The pandemic has hit California community colleges hard as many young people's plans have been disrupted and dreams postponed.
At West Hills College Lemoore, the current spring 2022 headcount is 1% lower compared to the same date (Jan. 17, 2021) last spring, and 16% lower when compared to the same date (Han. 17, 2020) for spring 2020 (pre-pandemic).
Jan. 18 was the first day of the spring semester.
West Hills fall 2021 enrollment ended with similar numbers compared to prior fall terms: 3% lower than fall 2020, and 17% when compared to fall 2019. But there is reason to hope.
It’s a trend not just here but across the state and country.
The California Community Colleges system suffered a 14.8 percent enrollment decrease — a loss of 318,800 students — during the 2020-21 academic year compared to the previous year, says California education website Ed Source.
Total student enrollment fell to 1,833,843 students from 2,152,463 the prior academic year, the first time enrollment dropped below two million students across the 116-college system in at least three decades.
Another report says California’s fall 2021 undergraduate enrollment dropped by nearly a quarter-million students since pre-pandemic fall 2019, according to the National Student Clearinghouse. California reported a decline of more than 99,000 — or 4.3% — in undergraduate enrollment from fall 2020 to fall 2021, but things were worse worse at the state’s public community colleges suffered a 9.9% drop.
The trend is the same across the country. Last fall, the number of students enrolling in U.S. colleges fell by about 3%, or nearly 500,000, according to new data from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center. Over the last two years, since the pandemic began, roughly 1 million fewer students have enrolled in college.
Community colleges have been the hardest hit. Their enrollment is down more than 13% in the last two years, says MorraLee Keller of the nonprofit National College Attainment Network. Most notably, “we’re seeing drops in enrollment in low-income and first-generation students.”
Reason for hope
James Preston, President of West Hills College Lemoore says he believes things have plateaued after the college decided to bring back most students for in-person classes."There is a big digital divide in Kings County,” says Preston. Despite 70% of students coming back to class, the infection rates have stayed low by requiring masks and installing an air filtration system in buildings. Even now, with the uptick in omicron infections, West Hills responded by pushing back the start-date for Spring class to Jan. 31 in hopes “this fog will blow over.”
Preston has been at the college for decades but just started his term as President this month.
To encourage students to come back to the college, West Hills is offering a $1,000 financial aid grant for full time students that may help make ends meet.
Like other community colleges, including COS, West Hills enrollment is about 60 percent female as fewer males decide to discontinue their education in this time of uncertainty.
Preston says during the two-year pandemic college recruiters did not visit high schools to make the pitch to graduating students to continue their education. But now they are back at it "we just visited 12 local high schools to get the message out” he adds.
One piece of good news is that transfers from West Hills to four-year colleges is up 13%, says Preston.
COVID cases spiking at Visalia hospital
As of Jan 19, Kaweah Health is caring for 79 COVID-19 patients, six of whom are in the ICU and as of 7 a.m. not including 8 awaiting admittance in the hospital’s ER.
Hospital occupancy remains at 101 percent and they continue to see our positive percentage 33.4% — seven days ago it was 26.1%.
Work on canal to start
A groundbreaking ceremony to start construction repair work on the subsidence-impacted Friant Kern Canal is set for Jan. 25 at Ave. 96 and Road 208, near Terra Bella.
Here come the honeybees
Bees are arriving at California farms, by the truckloads. It is pollination time for California almond growers, and beekeepers are moving some 2.5 million honeybee colonies into California orchards to pollinate 1.3 million acres of almond trees. About 2 million of the honeybee colonies are trucked in from out of state, and 500,000 come from California beekeepers. The California Department of Food and Agriculture has a pre-inspection program for out-of-state bees, says CFB.
Demand drives up produce imports as exports prices rise 21.7%
There is talk about inflation driving up imports of organic Mexican avocados by 44%, blueberries by 133% from 2019 and now limes, very popular at happy hour, climbing in price to $61 a carton from $28 a carton a week earlier.
The Labor Department said on Friday that prices that U.S. companies paid for imported goods increased 10.4 percent in 2021, the largest jump in 14 years.On the other side of the trade ledger, agricultural export prices increased 21.7 percent in 2021, the largest annual increase since 2007. Inflation is worldwide.
