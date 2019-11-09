KINGSBURG – This Saturday, Nov. 9, Kingsburg High’s Stadium will be filled with marching bands for the annual Viking Classic competition. The competition starts at 5:30 p.m. and awards will be announced at 9:30 p.m.
The next musical competition at the school will be the Western Band Association 1A-3A Championships from Nov. 23-24.
The following high schools are scheduled to compete: Exeter, Selma High, Fresno High, Madera South, Hanford High, Hanford West, Madera High, Sierra Pacific, Monache and Redwood. Kingsburg High will put on an exhibition performance.
Admission to the Viking Classic is $11 for adults, $6 for seniors/students (with valid school ID) and children 5 and younger are free. Programs and concessions will also be available at the event.
The WBA starts at 9 a.m. Nov. 23 with awards scheduled to be presented at 9:52 p.m. Sunday’s competition on Nov. 24 will start about 12:30 p.m. with awards at 6:15 p.m.
Nearly 3,150 performers will take the field for the WBA competition on Nov. 23. It will take 76 buses to transport them all here, 69 trucks and trailers, and 14 semi-trucks to bring in all their instruments, uniforms and equipment.
Local businesses will be preparing as thousands of spectators will visit Kingsburg for these competitions. Street closures will affect 18th Avenue as that road will be closed from Union to Sierra so performers may safely cross from Memorial Park.
It takes an extraordinary amount of local volunteers working behind the scenes to put on these musical competitions so local and visiting band students may showcase their talents. KHS Band Director Mike Schofield said he’s thankful for the community’s support.
“We could not do it without all of those aspects being in alignment.”
KHS Music Boosters Event Chair Amy Corgiat volunteers who’d like to assist for these events are welcomed. To help, visit their website at kingsburgmusic.org and click on the ‘Get Involved’ link, then ‘Volunteer.’ Scroll down to find times and dates where you can assist.
For details, Amy Corgiat at 241-9688 or email her at webmaster@kingsburgmusic.org.
