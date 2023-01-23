Bob Peden and Arianne Wing were just two of the many local authors who showed up at the Kings Library in Hanford Saturday to talk about and sign copies of their latest books.
Wing, author of “Disturbing the Dust,” talked to visitors at her table about the history of China Alley and the Chinese community in Hanford.
Pede brought along his recipe book, “The Peden Family Cookbook,” now in its third edition. It compiles some of the favorite dishes from the history of the Peden Cafe, which has been prominent in Hanford since the 1920s.