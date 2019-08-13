HANFORD — A local author is spreading her love of the Valley, as chronicled in her book series, across the state as part of a book tour.
With the release of “Let Me Take You (Una Historia de Familia y Amor) Volume 2,” Janie M. Isidoro, of Hanford, will visit a strong of cities in support the book, which tells the stories of fictional families that live in the Central Valley.
“I’m always so amazed that people relate to the things I write,” she said, adding, “The fact that the book is hitting people the way I meant for it to is amazing. The support has been awesome.”
Isidoro’s book tour will roll through Woodlake Library on Aug. 23, Shop Mi Vida in Los Angeles in September, Petunia’s Place in Fresno this October and the Mendota Public Library on a date to be announced.
The tour kicked off late last month at the Coalinga Public Library. The event featured a book reading and a car show, which brought to life a big aspect of Isidoro’s books – car culture.
The author’s next event in Woodlake will be an appropriate one, as part of the book takes place in the scenic town that serves as the gateway to the Kings Canyon and Sequoia national parks.
“Woodlake played a big part in my childhood and I didn’t even know that I was going to write about it in the book. It’s not an autobiography by any means, but it is representative of my life,” she said.
Isidoro said that she wanted to pay tribute to small communities that most people may just pass through on the road and never discover on their own.
“For me, the Valley is amazing because of the closeness. Everybody knows each other,” she said. “Yes, we may have small populations and we may be surrounded by farmland, but we contribute to this county.”
The author’s newest book wraps up the story of the family introduced in “Let Me Take You: Volume 1.” However, that isn’t the end of their journey. Isidoro said that she has several novels written, that she plans to release, which share characters, locations and stories.
So while the book closes a chapter in the lives of characters Ernesto and Alandra, they may still pop up in future books.
“The next set of books will be about a different family in the Central Valley, but the stories will intertwine,” she said.
In addition to being stocked at some local libraries, Isidoro’s books can be purchased online at Amazon or at the shop she and her family own in Visalia. My Eyes Y Corazon opened in February of this year and offers hand-made items including pottery, art, coffee mugs and unique clothing.
“We have a little bit of everything,” she said.
My Eyes Y Corazon is located at 114 W. Main St. #1E, Visalia.
In addition to the written word, Isidoro is making contributions to local performing arts, as well. She was recently named a board member of the Hanford Multicultural Theater Company, a local nonprofit that hosts free weekly acting classes and produces stage shows including the annual Hanford Monologue Slam and Udderly Improv, which is held monthly at the Hanford Carnegie Museum.
“[The HMTC] is about promoting unity through multiculturalism. What’s better than that? It’s what I believe in. It’s what my writing is about. It’s what my shop is about,” she said. “Hanford needs the funk and the style of the Hanford Multicultural Theater Company.”
