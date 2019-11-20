Links for Life presented with check from Tachi Palace

LEMOORE – Tachi Palace Hotel and Casino recently hosted its monthly community breakfast and presented a check for $12,958.73 to Links for Life, a nonprofit Breast Cancer support and services organization helping persons and families affected by breast cancer.
More than 360 guests attended the fundraising breakfast. A total of $1,855 was raised at the door and Tachi Palace Hotel & Casino and the Santa Rosa Rancheria Tribe matched the amount bringing the total to $3,710. An additional $9,248.73 was added to their donation from ‘Tachi Thinks Pink’ t-shirts that were sold July through October.
Tachi Palace Hotel & Casino General Manager Michael Olujic and Marketing Director Rojelio Morales were on hand to present the check to Links for Life chair Nancy Hitchcock.
“We cannot say enough to thank Tachi for their wonderful support all year long,” said Hitchcock.
The next community breakfast will be held on Friday, November 22, and will benefit Toys for Tots. Guests attending the breakfast are asked to bring a new, unwrapped toy and/or give a $5 donation.
Tachi Palace hosts a monthly community breakfast that features a breakfast buffet, informative community news and business networking, as well as raffle prizes. Attendees are encouraged to make a minimum donation of $5 to attend the breakfast. All contributions benefit a featured organization. For more information, visit tachipalace.com.
