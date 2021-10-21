Hundreds came out to the Hanford Civic Auditorium to support breast cancer awareness at Link for Life's ninth annual Pink Passion Picnic Wednesday.
According to Links for Life chair Nancy Hitchcock, 415 meals were purchased, including carryout and pickup. The total amount raised had not been calculated as of press time, but tickets were sold at $30 each. The money will go toward promoting and assisting in the early diagnosis of breast cancer.
"We just appreciate the support of the community," Hitchcock said. "We're just amazed at how many people have come."
The fundraiser saw Natalie Grumet as its keynote speaker. Grumet survived breast cancer and the loss of her child. A decade later, she also survived the 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas. During the attack, the left side of Grumet's face was destroyed, requiring extensive reconstructive surgeries and therapy to get her back to normal.
In her speech, Grumet discussed how her battle with cancer prepared her for her fight for survival both during and after the shooting. She also discussed the help she received in Las Vegas and elsewhere, which she credits with saving her life.
“I think about the one person that showed evil that night, and the hundreds of thousands that showed kindness," Grumet said. "It’s like what hatred started, kindness interrupted. And what a beautiful thing in our lives to concentrate on.”
Grumet also encouraged those in the audience to press forward with their battles, whatever they may be.
“We all have stories of something that’s happened to us – moments of adversity where we had to pull strengths that we didn’t know we had to get ourselves through something,” she said. “And that’s what builds us. We’re not promised an easy life, but we have to make the most of the life that we’re given.”
The event was also headlined by a men's fashion show put on with members of the Kings County first responders' community. This included Kings County Sheriff David Robinson and Hanford Fire Department Chief Steve Pendergrass.
