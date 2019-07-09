KINGSBURG – Anxious, excited and relieved. Those were the emotions the 18 new, young Americans were feeling after officially becoming United States citizens at a swearing-in ceremony July 5 at the Kingsburg Library Branch.
The youth sworn in that day hailed from countries around the globe including India, Mexico, Cuba, Philippines, China and Egypt.
Among them were Hanford’s Jose Castellanos and his twin brother, Brayan Castellanos, 10, who admitted they were nervous before the ceremony. But now that they’re officially citizens, Jose said they felt relieved.
“I feel good.”
Supervisory Immigration Services Officer Marshall Lancaster administered the Oath of Allegiance where the youth promised to “support and defend the Constitution and laws of the United States of America against all enemies, foreign and domestic.”
“We are honored to welcome you,” Lancaster said. After the ceremony, he said the youngsters have hopes and dreams similar to all American: success, however they want to define it.
“They want to succeed. So whatever their goal in life and whatever they aspire to become, it’s now up to them. If you buck the system in other countries, you may wind up on a black list. This country is the country to be in. Now, they don’t have anyone holding them back except themselves.”
Reading a statement from the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services’ acting Director Kenneth Cuccinelli, Immigration Services Officer Julio E. Pina reminded the newcomers that it’s not Americans’ background, race or religion that unites the country, “but rather by our common citizenship which is based on Democratic ideals, equal and individual rights and shared responsibilities.”
Cuccinelli encouraged the youth to use their talents and skills to “build a better, stronger and brighter America for all here today, and for the future generations to come.”
The event included story time by children’s librarian Jamie Kurumaji, the Pledge of Allegiance, a welcome by Kingsburg Mayor Pro Tem Laura North and a reception afterwards with cake, goodie bags, photos and balloons.
“We need all of these different cultures because that’s what makes up our country and makes it great - all these different opinions, all these different viewpoints and for them to really step up and make a difference. I’m excited to see what these kids have in store for them.”
Senior library assistant Shonda Graham said it was exciting for the Library to welcome them to the country.
“They’ll have their first experiences as U.S. citizens in our library system. It’s a very big honor for us and a privilege for us to do this for them.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.