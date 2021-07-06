Prosecution and defense have both submitted to findings regarding the competency of murder suspect Garrett Leyva, but counsel has asked for more time before a preliminary hearing can be made.
According to Executive Attorney Phil Esbenshade, it’s common for attorneys to express doubt in their client’s competence, which leads to a temporary suspension of criminal proceedings until competency can be established. Per standard procedure, a test was conducted for Leyva.
In Kings County Superior Court, Leyva’s attorney, Jamil Nushwat, said he submits to the findings by Brandi Mathews, a court-appointed forensic psychologist in Atascadero, which assert that Leyva is mentally fit for a trial.
“Based on the doctor’s report, Mr. Leyva is competent to stand trial,” said visiting Judge James Hollman in court.
"Criminal proceedings are now reinstated and we will proceed with prosecution of the case in court," Esbenshade said.
However, Nushwat has asked for a few more weeks before a preliminary hearing. Over the phone, Nushwat explained he needed more time to go over the reports with his client in order to build a defense.
Leyva is accused of murdering 20-year-old Ryan Hulbert and her brother, Zachary, 18, on the morning of March 22. According to the Hanford Police Department, Leyva and Hulbert were in a relationship but had broken up. Leyva is reported to have stabbed the siblings and then dialed 911 confessing to the murders.
A preliminary setting conference was scheduled by Judge Hollman for the morning of Aug. 5, at which point the setting for a preliminary hearing will likely take place.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.