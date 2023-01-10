Residents on Camino Ramon off South 10th Avenue woke up to two feet or more of water flooding their street Tuesday after a nearby levee was reportedly cut.
“I noticed the basin starting to collect water around 4 o’clock (Monday) when I got off work,” said Peggy Munoz, who lives on the street in an unincorporated area of Kings County. “Trenches had been cut into our water catchment basin, which is designed for our street alone, because it’s a private cul-de-sac.”
Munoz said she noticed the flooding when she went to pick up her mail Monday afternoon, and took a few photos. The flooding got progressively worse until 8 a.m. Tuesday morning, to the point that it was filling trash cans that began to float slowly down the road.
“Our mail boxes are at the end of the cul-de-sac, and there are three planter beds around it,” Munoz said. “You can’t even see the planter beds anymore. I know it (the beds) has to be at least four feet tall.”
Munoz said she measured about five feet of water near the foundation of her house by 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Kings County officials said they suspect someone cut the levee deliberately to relieve some of the flooding in the surrounding area during the last rainstorm, allowing the water to flow onto the street. Officials said the flooding did not affect areas outside of Camino Ramon.
There was initial confusion as to who was responsible for cleaning up the privately owned cul-de-sac, which is outside of the jurisdiction of the City of Hanford. Munoz said she called her water company, which said county officials would be responsible and offered to contact them. She also called the City of Hanford, Kings County and her local congressional representative.
Ultimately, county workers showed up around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday with two large trucks to remove the water and debris from the street. By 1:30 p.m., a Kings County spokesperson said the Public Works Department had vacuumed seven truck loads of water off the street and were not finished. With each truck holding 4,000 gallons of water, county workers vacuumed 28,000 gallons of water during that two hour period. Officials said that the workers would not leave until the street was cleaned.
While Munoz’s 4x4 pickup truck was able to make it through the water, many cars were stranded in their owners’ driveways for the morning. Some residents were left unable to even open their car doors after they were surrounded by water.
Munoz describes the neighborhood as quiet and hardworking. Compared to some of the other houses in the neighborhood, Munoz’s is on a higher incline – protecting it from the flooding in the basement she said a few of her neighbors experienced.