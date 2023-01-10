Residents on Camino Ramon off South 10th Avenue woke up to two feet or more of water flooding their street Tuesday after a nearby levee was reportedly cut.

“I noticed the basin starting to collect water around 4 o’clock (Monday) when I got off work,” said Peggy Munoz, who lives on the street in an unincorporated area of Kings County. “Trenches had been cut into our water catchment basin, which is designed for our street alone, because it’s a private cul-de-sac.”

Munoz said she noticed the flooding when she went to pick up her mail Monday afternoon, and took a few photos. The flooding got progressively worse until 8 a.m. Tuesday morning, to the point that it was filling trash cans that began to float slowly down the road.

Tags

Recommended for you