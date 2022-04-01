Valley Animal Haven celebrated its eighth anniversary with a fundraiser that will help them get through the dog days of summer.
The no-kill animal shelter, located at 990 East D St. in Lemoore, was invited to join the Jordan’s Way Fundraiser Telethon on March 26.
“I’ve done a lot a lot of fundraising in my life but I have never had so much fun at a fundraiser,” said Executive Director Pam Brasil.
The shelter was selected as one of the stops on the Jordan’s Way Tour. Jordan’s Way is a non-profit organization that was founded by Kris Rotonda, a former realtor from Safety Harbor, Florida. He now travels from state to state helping shelters raise money to help care for their lost, abandoned and stray dogs that need forever homes. The organization is named for Jordan, Rotonda’s bull mastiff, German shepherd and samoyed mix rescue.
Rotonda and his team are currently touring shelters in California, spending four hours live-streaming and helping Valley Animal Haven raise funds.
Jordan’s Way also helped fundraise for the Second Chances Animal Shelter in Selma Saturday evening.
Fans of Jordan’s Way would donate online while watching, while locals were encouraged to stop by the shelter to donate. Donations came in with the incentive that, at certain goals, volunteers would be put into some paws-itively silly situations.
The goals included hamburgers for the dogs at $2,000 raised, ice bucket challenges, head shavings, hair dyeings and even pies in the face – Rotonda took one at $1,000 while Lemoore Mayor Stuart Lyons took one once $5,000 was raised.
“[Lyons] was such a great sport. He and his wife, Mona, were just phenomenal,” Brasil said.
At $15,000, a human vs. dog agility contest was held. Of course, the canine proved to be superior to its human friend – a feat all the more impressive in that Graffiti, the dog that participated, is nearly blind.
Between online donations and in-person cash donations, the shelter raised around $21,000 – much more than its $15,000 goal.
And, while that much money is a hefty haul for four hours of fundraising, Brasil pointed out that it will cover about a month of the shelter’s expenses.
“When you break it down, $21,000 buys a lot of dog food, but we also have rent, insurance, payroll and all those things so it’s a lot bigger than just buying dog food,” Brasil said. “But we’re grateful because that’s a one-month buffer raised in just a few hours, so that’s pretty amazing.”
In addition to raising the funds, the shelter saw another big win in the fact that eight animals were adopted during the fundraiser.
One special guy in particular was adopted, Brasil said. Tango, a hound and shepherd mix, who had been in the shelter for a lengthy eight months, was adopted due to his knack for capturing screen time during the live stream.
“That made the whole day worth it. We celebrate all of them, but there are those long-timers that when they finally get a chance to get out of here, it makes it worth it,” an emotional Brasil said.
The shelter usually has around 100 dogs and cats in its care, though there is room for a maximum of around 250 if need be.
The Jordan’s Way fundraiser continues through Friday night at midnight. To donate, visit www.facebook.com/valleyanimalhaven.
As is usually the case with non-profits, where one fundraiser ends, another begins. Valley Animal Haven hosts its Barking Lot Market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Nearly 30 vendors will be on-hand, selling homemade crafts, T-shirts, jewelry, succulents, food and more to help raise funds for the shelter.
For more information on Valley Animal Haven, call 559-997-3601 or visit www.valleyanimalhaven.org. For more information on Jordan’s Way, visit www.jordanswaytour.com.