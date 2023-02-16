Jamison High School in Lemoore was recently recognized by the state for being a Model Continuation High School.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Monday that 37 schools statewide were going to be recognized for their work. The 430 continuation high schools in the state serve close to 78,000 students.
Model Continuation High Schools provide comprehensive services to at-risk youth through the use of exemplary instructional strategies, flexible scheduling, and guidance and counseling services. The continuation programs provide a high school diploma for students ages 16 to 18 who have not graduated from high school.
Jamison High School Principal, Valerie Botelho, said the application process to receive the state recognition is lengthy and requires interviews of parents and students by the California Department of Education.
“You fill out an application, there's a certain talking point that you have to hit … if they approve your application then they send a committee down to the school,” she said. “During the visiting process they meet with different focus groups, they meet with students, parents, staff, and community members and they ask them questions about Jamison High School.”
With the information gathered, the committee then makes a recommendation to the state Department of Education. The department decides whether the academic institution meets the criteria to be a Model Continuation School.
Jamison High School was the only continuation school in Kings County to be recognized by the state. In Tulare County, Citrus High School in Porterville and John J. Cairns Continuation High School in Lindsay were recognized.
Beltelho credits her program's success to the number of resources and counseling opportunities their school is able to provide for students.
“Our relationship with students and their families sets us apart … our students are very connected with the local community … we also have a staff that is very hands-on that meets the kids where they are, we definitely believe in second chances here,” she said.
Botelho said Jamison High School offers students a variety of programs that help them give back to their community.
“We try to offer a wide range of electives here and that's different than some other continuation schools, we have things like a graphic arts program where we do screen printing, they’ve made shirts for Red Ribbon Week during the drug free campaign and the Special Olympics.”
She continued, “We have a connection with our senior center, our leadership goes out does events with them, our art center will put on plays for them as well … those are different opportunities that they wouldnt be able to get somewhere else.”
The 37 schools selected as Model Continuation High Schools retain their designation for three years and will be recognized at the CCEA Plus 2023 State Conference in San Diego in April.