Jamison High School in Lemoore was recently recognized by the state for being a Model Continuation High School.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Monday that 37 schools statewide were going to be recognized for their work. The 430 continuation high schools in the state serve close to 78,000 students.

Model Continuation High Schools provide comprehensive services to at-risk youth through the use of exemplary instructional strategies, flexible scheduling, and guidance and counseling services. The continuation programs provide a high school diploma for students ages 16 to 18 who have not graduated from high school.

Tags

Recommended for you