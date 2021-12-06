On Saturday night, the residents of Lemoore braved the cold for nearly two hours as the Lemoore Chamber Christmas Parade returned with the works of Dr. Seuss at the center. 

The parade started on D Street, with around 50 entrants from the community ranging from business to community organizations, and from floats to marching bands. 

This year, the Greater Kings County Chamber of Commerce returned to an in-person Christmas celebration. According to Benjamin Kahikina, president and CEO of the Chamber, he and his compatriots were looking to "bring some of the whimsy" back to Lemoore after a long year of shutdowns social distancing, and settled on a "Whobilation" to both spread cheer and commemorate one of the 20th Century's most beloved children's authors. 

