The City of Lemoore has cleared a major hurdle in the process of getting the damaged Well Site 7 up and running, and may be able to lift watering restrictions for the public by the end of this week.
City Manager Nathan Olson said Tuesday that the Station 7 Water Facility Complex (or Well Site 7) has restored power and passed the state’s bacteria testing, giving them approval for release. He said they were working on finalizing the automated chlorination process and adding the right amount of chlorine to disinfect the water.
“So we’re working on that,” Olson said. "Once we get that done, then we’ll start putting that water into the system.”
Olson said that he expects this to be done by Wednesday or Thursday morning. As soon as water is back in the system, restrictions will be lifted. As part of a state of emergency implemented last month, residents of Lemoore are restricted from outdoor watering.
On June 21, contractors were attempting to weld a flange onto one of the water tanks at the well site, which is located across the street from West Hills College Lemoore. In the process, a spark ignited, causing the entire water tank to lift approximately 70 feet in the air and resulted in the 1.5 million gallons of water inside to burst out in a tsunami-like wave. The accident killed a contractor, 41-year-old carpenter Dion Jones, and caused minor injuries to a city employee.
The blast also meant that 3 million gallons of water became inaccessible to Lemoore as Well Site 7 went offline.
According to Olson, gasses inside the tank are the most likely culprit for the explosion. The investigation into the cause of the incident is continuing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.