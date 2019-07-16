LEMOORE — Local animal lovers should be ready to find their birthday hats for the Karing Kreatures Veterinary Hospital’s first anniversary celebration on Saturday.
The Lemoore veterinary clinic is hosting a birthday party from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. July 20 at the clinic to recognize the milestone.
Everyone, client or not, is invited, said Office Manager LaDawna Lawton, who has been planning the event for the past two months.
The event will feature raffle prizes, pet snow cones and a cutest/ugliest pet contest. The Kings County SPCA will promote adoptable pets and Karing Kreatures will have four kittens up for adoption that were found abandoned on Sunday.
“We are also having a vote on naming our baby tortoise,” Lawton said of the new clinic pet. “It has been online and people have been nominating names, but we’re going to have two final names they will vote on at our event.”
There will also be a pet photo booth and treat bags for the first 100 guests.
Dr. Kaitlen Betchel opened up the veterinary hospital after moving back to Lemoore from school in Arizona, she said.
“We’ve had a lot of community support and have been very busy (since we’ve opened),” Betchel said. “Everyone has been welcoming and it’s been really nice to be back home.”
Karing Kreatures treats small and exotic animals. Recently Betchel and her team operated on a goldfish, a first for the clinic.
“I wanted to give back to the community and thank everyone for all of their help and support,” Betchel said of the birthday party. “This year went by so fast, it’s exciting we’ve done so well!”
