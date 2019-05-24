LEMOORE — The Lemoore City Council met briefly Tuesday, where a request to rename City Park was accepted.
The park, established in 1906 and located at the corner of Fox and Bush streets, will be renamed “Veterans Park.”
The request came from the American Legion Post 100, who previously constructed a Veterans Memorial at the park in 2017.
The post is requesting the name change in an effort to honor all veterans within the city of Lemoore.
In turn, the American Legion Post 100 would perform a yearly service project and replace the existing sign at the Veterans Memorial in the park with a sign entitled “Lemoore Veterans Park.”
The request already went through the Parks and Recreation Commission, which voted unanimously in favor of the name change, said Parks and Recreation Director Jason Glick.
Council then also voted unanimously in favor of the change.
Post Commander Randy McCord thanked the Council and said it speaks well for any community when it does something to honor their veterans.
A renaming ceremony is tentatively scheduled to take place following the July 4th Celebration Run/Walk at 9 a.m. on Thursday, July 4.
More from Council
Council received a condensed presentation from Price Paige & Company about the city’s financial audit report for fiscal year 2018.
Audits are done to find potential errors or fraud within an entity’s finances, as well as take a look at accounting policies and internal controls.
In terms of financial statements and compliance, the city received an “unmodified” opinion, meaning they were clean and no problems were identified.
In terms of government auditing standards, the auditors reported a couple internal control weaknesses in the year-end closing process and some errors in journal entries.
Ultimately, the auditors said city management worked with them and no fraud was identified.
