The Lemoore City Council will hold a public hearing on the abatement of weeds that have become a public nuisance at their Tuesday meeting.
The locations identified as public nuisances by the city include 234 G Street, 910 Cedar Lane and railroad property west of 19th Avenue to 191/2 Avenue.
The full list was approved on July 5 by the council. The recommendation of Public Works Director Frank Rivera is to proceed with abatement measures in the identified locations, according to the staff report.
The cost of the abatement is unknown, according to the staff report.
Also on the agenda is the agreement between the County of Kings and the City of Lemoore to provide a sub award from fiscal year 2020 State Homeland Security Grant Programs funding to the Lemoore Volunteer Fire Department to purchase RTI packs and batteries in the amount of $66,000.
The request will be presented by Fire Chief Bruce German.
"The (grant program) requires that projects requested enhance the capabilities of the state and local first responders. Agencies are allowed to request advanced equipment to help with a multitude of categories, including communications, terrorism response, and specific emergency response items," according to the Lemoore city website.
The grant money requested would cover the cost of the entire purchase, and nothing would come from city funds, according to the staff report.
Also, Terri King, executive director with Kings County Association of Governments, and Kendall Flint, outreach task manager, will give a presentation on Kings Regional Vision, an update to the Regional Transportation Plan.
The council will meet at 7:30 p.m. at Lemoore City Council Chambers, 429 C St., and viewing is available on Zoom. The link to the zoom meeting will be available on the city website, or here.
The city will also stream the meeting on Facebook and on the city website.