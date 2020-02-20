Lemoore sailor charged with child sex offenses

FRESNO — A federal grand jury returned a two-count indictment Thursday against 26-year-old Christopher Jeorge Millican of Lemoore, charging him with one count of sexual exploitation of children and one count of receipt of child pornography, according to a media release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

According to court documents, on July 27, 2018, a parent contacted Snapchat and reported that someone, later identified as Millican, had been “flirting” with an 11-year-old girl and soliciting pictures of and location information from the child.

The release said Snapchat then reviewed Millican’s account and discovered that he had been soliciting several minors for sexually explicit content.

The investigation was conducted by the Central Valley Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the U.S. Naval Criminal Investigative Service, the Hanford Police Department, the Fresno office of Homeland Security Investigations, and several other local police agencies.

If convicted, Millican faces a mandatory minimum prison term of 15 years and a maximum of 30 years for the sexual exploitation charge, a mandatory minimum prison term of five years and a maximum of 20 years for receipt of child pornography, and a fine up to $250,000 for each count.

