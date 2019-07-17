LEMOORE — Try registering for one of Lemoore Parks and Recreation's upcoming programs to make the most of the summer season.
Parents can grab a glass of wine (or several) at the department’s upcoming Paso Robles Wine Trip. There are still 20 spots left for the Aug. 3 tasting adventure, Recreation Coordinator Sheila Taylor said.
“We have been doing the wine trips twice a year for 13 years,” Taylor said. “Some people don’t have transportation, so this gives them a chance to go to the area and experience wineries with the community.”
The tasting trip will start off with mimosas and a continental breakfast at the Lemoore Recreation Center. Guests will then take a charter bus to Via Vega Vineyard, Cass Winery and Midnight Cellars.
A private lunch will be provided at Cass Winery and the bus will return to the recreation center by 5:30 p.m, according to the department’s website.
The wine tasting trip can hold 47 customers. The event costs $80 a person and sells out every year.
While parents can relax in Paso Robles, kids can prepare for any of the recreation department’s upcoming programs.
Flag Football, one of the most popular children’s programs the center offers, is accepting participants until Aug. 1, Taylor said.
“We want to give kids an alternative to tackling, so we think it’s safer and more recreational to offer flag football,” Taylor said.
The program usually has about 140 to 170 boys and girls, kindergarten through eighth grade, participating every year. The cost is $70 a player and includes a football jersey.
There is a two-week period of practice with an eight-week season of games following.
If the kids aren’t interested in sports, it might be worth it to look into the last session of summer horse camp at Circle T Ranch.
The camp, ages 5 and up, is $275 for a five-day session starting July 22. Campers will learn horse care, stable work and will receive beginning riding lessons. Last month’s session was a success, and next week’s camp already has 10 kids signed up, Taylor said.
Other programs coming up include Lego Camp and Lemoore Recreation Dance.
The recreation center has a dance studio where the three-month program will be held, Taylor said. Recreation Dance traditionally sells out and costs $120 for ballet, contemporary or hip hop classes.
“We try to keep our costs down, because our philosophy is that any child should be able to dance if they want to,” Taylor said.
Registration is now open and will run through Aug. 16.
Lego Camp will start Aug. 5 and includes three days of building Lego chairs, beds, televisions, cities and more. Anyone ages 5 to 12 are welcome to attend. It’s $35 to attend all three days or $15 for one day.
Anyone interested in registering for any of the upcoming summer programs can call Lemoore Parks and Recreation at 559-924-6744.
