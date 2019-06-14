LEMOORE — The Lemoore Police Department is warning citizens about scam telephone calls after receiving a report of someone calling asking for personal information.
A resident received a phone call Monday by a person stating that he had a driving under the influence charge and owed money, said Officer Steven McPherson.
“It’s actually been going on for a while,” McPherson said about scam calls in the area. “Other police departments have been getting similar reports.”
McPherson said that he called the scammer back and the person on the phone sounded legitimate, saying they were part of a financial services department. The person told him all they needed was a social security number, which is a large red flag, he said.
The number was also a local 559 phone prefix, though collection agencies usually have a 1-800 prefix, he said.
Phone scammers try to scare with startling news or threats, according to Consumer Reports. Legitimate companies or government agencies will always mail a letter if they need personal information or funds.
The biggest tip is to never give out personal information over the phone no matter who it is, McPherson said. The only exception would be someone you knew personally, such as a family member or friend.
“Remember, if they mention that it’s the police department, we would never call you,” he said.
The Lemoore Police Department never calls citizens demanding money over arrests or threatening to arrest, the department said in a public Instagram post about scamming.
If someone does receive a call that they think might be a scam, hang up right away, McPherson said. Next, call the Lemoore Police Department at 559-924-5333 and tell them what happened. The department will give further resources or pursue the caller themselves.
Residents can also report telephone scams to the Federal Trade Commission, either online or by phone at 1-877-382-4357. This is the government agency that collects scam complaints, according to its website.
