The Lemoore Police Department has replaced a parking lot next to its Fox Street station with a multi-agency dispatch building, yet it remains empty as the agency waits for the necessary equipment.
"It's been an exercise in frustration," said Captain Margarita Ochoa, who said that construction on the 2,240-square-foot building is finished. She could not, however, say when the equipment would arrive.
When the dispatch center becomes functional it will serve the Lemoore Police Department and volunteer fire department — Lemoore now contracts with the City of Hanford for emergency dispatch service at a cost of about $412,000 a year.
The new dispatch building would support 10 full-time dispatchers. Salaries, including overtime budgeting and the cost of training, would amount to around $606,000 a year for the city.
The new building features an improved reception area for the public, with a soft interview room in the front of the building, according to a spokesperson with the department. The department's existing front office will be moved into the newly constructed building.
"This new building will allow for the detectives of Lemoore Police Department to have a larger space for investigations as well," Ochoa said.
The plan is to move personnel into the new building in phases, with the Records Department going first, Ochoa said.
"During the first phase we intend to move the Livescan Fingerprinting over as well as the front office staff, to make that the first fully operational unit in the building," she said.
"The progress has been slow but steady. We have had numerous meetings with vendors and we are working on getting dispatch workstations, but there is a long turnaround time," Ochoa said.
"The most common CAD or 911 dispatch system is called Crimestar CAD. The pricing starts at $3,950 as a flat rate, as a one-time payment, however there are multiple options to consider before purchase. The consoles themselves can coast between $5,000 and $20,000 a piece," said a dispatch spokesperson.
"The department is considering the options available for the dispatch stations and the cost of each as a part of the process for completion of the building. Options such as dual sites, command post, and remote desktop," Ochoa continued.
We also need features and tools such as text (SMS), automated abandoned callbacks, and rapid SOS in the 911 programming.
"It will be a while before we get all the necessary equipment to operate and hire and train dispatchers," Ochoa said.
The dispatch building is located at 658 Hills St. The entire project was estimated to cost the City of Lemoore just under $2 million but the final cost has not been determined.