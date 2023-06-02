The Lemoore Police Department will host their inaugural “Cars & Cops” car show on Aug. 5 at the Lemoore Sports Complex from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Registering a vehicle for the event costs $30, but admission to the public is free. Proceeds from the event will go toward the department’s Police Activity League and Explorers programs.

According to Lemoore Police Detective Katarina Escobar, inspiration for the new event started when Lemoore officers saw the success a car show a few months ago in Caruthers.

