The Lemoore Police Department will host their inaugural “Cars & Cops” car show on Aug. 5 at the Lemoore Sports Complex from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Registering a vehicle for the event costs $30, but admission to the public is free. Proceeds from the event will go toward the department’s Police Activity League and Explorers programs.
According to Lemoore Police Detective Katarina Escobar, inspiration for the new event started when Lemoore officers saw the success a car show a few months ago in Caruthers.
“We saw how many people had gone to their car show, and it was a huge turnout,” Escobar said. “They had a lot of great cars."
According to Escobar, cars registered for the event do not have to be from a certain year or era. Escobar said that there has been interest from members of the community in registering other types of vehicles, like motorcycles.
“We’re just inviting everyone,” Escobar said. “There are a lot of officers here who are car guys, and they’re more into the newer cars or the cars you see on the street that are decked out. But we also have officers who like the older communities, to have the low riders, muscle cars or just the classic-type vehicles.”
A flyer advertising the event also said the Cars & Cops show would include food and music.
“We’re going to have food vendors come, people who are sponsoring the event come,” Escobar said. “That’s still in the works. We’re still trying to get people to want to sponsor and other people who want to be vendors.”
Potential vendors or sponsors interested in the event should reach out to Escobar by phone or at Escobar’s email address at katarina.escobar@lemoorepd.com. Anyone interested in registering their vehicle can complete a registration form by emailing Escobar or by picking up a form in the lobby of the Lemoore Police Department. Registration must be completed by July 29.
Escobar said that the ultimate goal of the car show was to build a connection with Lemoore residents, and residents of nearby communities who attend the show.
“That’s one thing the Lemoore Police Department is really big about is having a connection with the community,” Escobar said. “Having something like this, meeting people who are into cars, having more of a different community would really benefit us, even if they’re not from Lemoore.”
“We genuinely love doing our job, genuinely love protecting the community, and our goal is not to always go out there and arrest people,” Escobar added.