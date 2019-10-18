LEMOORE — Families are invited to celebrate staying drug free in honor of Red Ribbon Week, which begins in Kings County schools Wednesday.
The Lemoore Police Department and Parks and Recreation are hosting a Red Ribbon Celebration from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 26 in Lions Park, 852 Fox St. The free event focuses on the theme, ‘Send a message. Stay drug free.’, sponsored by the Red Ribbon Campaign, a national drug awareness project.
“This is a call to action to speak out in support of healthy choices,” Interim Police Chief Michael Kendall said at the Oct. 15 city council meeting. “The theme is also a reminder that by staying drug free, you are sending a message to yourself and others about how much you value yourself, your overall health, your community and your future.”
The celebration will offer free Halloween games for children, along with free drinks and hot dogs. There will be a costume contest with prizes and Lemoore Police will be creating free identification cards for kids.
The Lemoore Volunteer Fire Department will host free truck rides and there will be several community organization booths present with giveaways. The Lemoore Recreation cheer team and boxing club will also perform.
You have free articles remaining.
Program Coordinator Sheila Taylor said the event has been occurring for about 10 years.
“There’s always a week-long red ribbon celebration in Lemoore schools and we come together the Saturday after that week to put a free event for the community,” Taylor said. “We get a good pool of people every year. About five years ago we revamped it; the police department and the recreation center got together to make it a bigger event.”
Jamison High School student Noe Barreto also created this year’s Red Ribbon Week t-shirt design and was honored during the Oct. 15 city council meeting. His design was selected to represent this year’s theme.
“Officers are on our school campuses do an excellent job to reinforce the need to stay away from drugs and alcohol,” Taylor said. “The t-shirts promote this message and the community-wide event we established to keep our children safe.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.