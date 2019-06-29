LEMOORE — The bright sun was shining at Meadow Lane Elementary School as the screams and gunfire began.
The harsh sounds were fortunately recorded, as the Lemoore Police Department ran through scenarios during its annual active shooter training Thursday and Friday morning.
“Every year we just want to get the officers' mindset into an active shooter situation,” Commander Mike Kendall said. “We rotate schools; we’ve been out to West Hills College, Lemoore Elementary, Lemore High twice and this is our first time at Meadow Lane. Soon we will start heading into businesses.”
Yellow police tape surrounded the elementary school campus as officers ran through different drills.
Trainees wore bulky vests, face masks and helmets. They carried firearms that shot paintball-like bullets that actually hurt and would leave a mark.
Range staff officers performed as active shooters. Volunteers from the department’s Explorer Program acted as students running from gunshots.
The training lasted two days, from 6 a.m. until 12 p.m. It included classroom training and simulation.
The scenarios start off small - one officer confronting one active shooter, Kendall said.
Then the commanders and range staff amped up the level of difficulty. One officer might engage with the active shooter and get ambushed by another.
Scenarios also involved teams of officers responding to an active shooter, to teach trainees how to work together in that kind of stressful situation.
All officers have to go through the training, from individuals who are already on the SWAT team to trainees who just graduated from the police academy.
Kendall said that the department has never had to respond to an actual active shooter event before. But there have been times where officers thought a gunman was at a Lemoore school.
West Hills College Lemoore had an active shooter report last May. There was an initial call of a gunman, but then the police department started to receive social media messages reporting bodies on the campus, Kendall said.
The reports turned out to be false, which started with a fake 911 call.
The Lemoore Police Department wouldn’t have responded so effectively without the annual active shooter training, Kendall said.
“We train for the unknown, but we don't want this to ever happen,” Kendall said. “We have to train because there’s a possibility that it will happen.”
