LEMOORE — Law enforcement and local neighbors have the chance to come together on Tuesday to celebrate Lemoore’s annual National Night Out.
The free nationwide event promotes a partnership between the community and police with an evening of summer activities, food and music. Most police departments around the country celebrate on the first Tuesday in August every year.
“Unfortunately, a lot of the times, the only contact our officers have with the public is responding to service calls,” Commander Maggie Ochoa said. “Sometimes it’s important to remind (everyone) that we’re here to help them out, that we are part of the community.”
National Night Out in Lemoore will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 6 in Heritage Park.
The Lemoore Police Department will provide over 600 hot dogs for the event, along with water, snacks and snow cones. The event will also feature water slides, a bounce house and music provided by a DJ.
The Lemoore Volunteer Fire Department will allow visitors to use its fire hose and the police department will host a K-9 demonstration.
About 300 people attended last year’s National Night Out, said Community Service Officer Soledad Perez, who planned Tuesday’s event.
“The children coming up to the officers with a big smile, that’s our favorite part,” Perez said. “(We want to) promote awareness for safety in the community and to develop a better communication between law enforcement and neighborhoods.”
There will be over 17 agencies at National Night Out. Some of them will offer more information on their services, such as the Victim-Witness Assistance Program or the Kings County Library.
It’s crucial for Lemoore residents to see the human side of police officers, Ochoa said.
“It’s super important to have that relationship,” Ochoa said. “When a kid gives you a high five, it’s totally worth it because you have the opportunity to make an impression and we’re hoping to make a good one.”
