LEMOORE — Lemoore Police were in a standoff that lasted over six hours Friday night after a suspect fired a gun from inside his home multiple times and refused to surrender to police, department officials said.
Around 8:30 p.m., LPD officers were dispatched to the 500 block of east Hazelwood Drive regarding reports of an intoxicated subject armed with multiple firearms. It was reported to LPD that the suspect was inside his home and alone.
At a press conference held Monday morning, Lemoore Police Chief Michael Kendall said the girlfriend and three children of the suspect, identified as 41-year-old Teddy Mata of Lemoore, went to the police department after Mata came home intoxicated and threatened them with a firearm.
Kendall said Mata assaulted his girlfriend as well as one of the children.
When officers arrived on scene they said they heard gunshots coming from within the residence. Officers began evacuating neighboring residents before attempting to make contact with Mata, officials said.
While escorting neighbors to safety, police said Mata began firing out of his residence and towards the officers.
With the assistance of the Kings County Sheriff’s Office and the Central Valley Regional SWAT Team, officials said the remainder of the surrounding neighbors were evacuated from the scene via armored vehicle. In all, Kendall said about 20 neighbors were evacuated and sent to a city building during the standoff.
Police said contact with Mata was made by telephone in an attempt to have him peacefully surrender. They said he refused to surrender and continued to shoot out of the front door of his residence towards officers and the surrounding neighborhood.
Kendall said the home across the street from Mata’s residence was struck several times with bullets. He said Mata barricaded himself in the living room and remained behind a couch, making it difficult for officers to identify exactly where he was.
The standoff continued for approximately 6.5 hours while officers placed phone calls into the residence and used microphones from outside the residence to try to get Mata to surrender. Kendall said over 20 law enforcement officers from different agencies responded to the scene.
Just after 3 a.m., officials said Mata emerged from the residence unwilling to comply with orders to surrender. Kendall said Mata had a cell phone in one hand and placed his other hand in his pocket before he turned his back on the officers and began walking back towards the house.
As he turned to walk away, Kendall said a K-9 officer from the Kings County Sheriff’s Office was deployed and apprehended Mata, allowing officers to take him into custody.
Kendall said Mata was taken to a local area hospital for treatment, where he remains as of now. The severity of Mata’s injuries was not available, though Kendall said he had lacerations on his arm from being bit and taken down by the K-9.
Authorities said no officers on scene discharged their firearms during this incident and the K-9 officer was unharmed.
Kendall said searches of Mata’s residence and neighborhood have been completed. Inside the home, he said investigators recovered four firearms.
He said the weapons used were a semi-automatic long rifle with high-capacity magazines, a .380 caliber semi-automatic pistol and a .38 revolver. A bolt-action rifle was also recovered, but Kendall said police don’t believe this weapon was used during the incident.
“Investigators located a total of 45 spent shell casings inside the home,” Kendall said.
Kendall said all of the guns were illegally possessed by Mata due to the fact that he is a convicted felon. He added that the two pistols were not registered to Mata and the department doesn’t know yet if they are unreported stolen weapons.
When Mata is released from the hospital, Kendall said he will be booked into Kings County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder and other felony charges, including criminal threats, shooting at an inhabited dwelling and illegal possession of firearms, among other charges.
The incident was not Mata’s first run-in with Lemoore Police. Kendall said officers arrested Mata in 2008 on criminal threat charges. Mata was convicted of the charges and spent 16 months in prison before being released and paroled in 2010, Kendall said. He said there had been no other contact with Mata until Friday night.
This case remains an ongoing investigation by the Lemoore Police Department.
