Lemoore nonprofits receive donation as part of Blattner food drive

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“The reason we’re so successful, in my opinion, is because of the community and the people who donate clothing and food. I’ve had some people come in here and say, ‘I used to have to come in here when I was down on my luck and now I want to give back.’ That, to me, is a great reward,” he said.

He also credits the nonprofit’s diligent and hard-working volunteers.

God’s Bread Box distributes food on the fourth Saturday of each month at First Methodist Church, 500 E. Bush Street, Lemoore. The community outreach program was named the 2018 Organization of the Year by the Lemoore Chamber of Commerce.

“Any help is wonderful,” said chairman Valerie Phelps about the donation.

Phelps said that the organization gives out care packages to those in need, which generally consist of essentials that can create 3-4 meals.

From Feb. 10-21, all Blattner projects across the United States, along with the corporate office, participated in the annual food drive. This year’s drive more than doubled the proceeds of the previous year’s, bringing in $97,211 across the 30 food drives.

Cooper, based in Minnesota by way of Mississippi, has been on-site in Lemoore since November and said he’s had a good experience in the Central Valley.

“It’s wonderful. This is the warmest winter I’ve ever spent in my life. It’s awesome,” he said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.