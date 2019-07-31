NAS LEMOORE — A U.S. Navy F/A-18E Super Hornet jet crashed Wednesday near Death Valley National Park, leaving several civilians injured, said Capt. James Bates, Commodore for the Strike Fighter Wing Pacific.
The crash occurred at 9:50 a.m. about 60 miles from Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake.
Bates said there are reports of seven civilians who were injured and were treated on scene. The status of the pilot is still unknown.
“At this point, the search for the individual is the important thing,” Bates said. “Somebody is out there and we’ve got to find them.”
Officials from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, the National Park Service and local authorities are still searching for the pilot.
It is still unknown if the pilot ejected before impact, Bates said. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Two jets were training near Rainbow Canyon when the crash occurred. The two pilots weren’t necessarily in formation, Navy Lt. Cmdr. Lydia Bock said. It’s likely the other pilot didn’t witness the crash.
Death Valley and Rainbow Canyon are common locations for low-level jets to train, Bates said. The area is a popular place for visitors to watch the military flights.
The pilot belongs to one of Bates’ squadrons, Bock said.
“It’s really difficult; we’re looking for an aviator out there and hoping for the best,” Bates said. “Lemoore is a very tight-knit community. As we move through this process, the base and the community around us are always good about supporting the military. I thank everybody for everything they’ve done.”
