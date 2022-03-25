Chief warrant officer (CWO) Jules R. Amores has retired from the U.S. Navy. During an elaborate ceremony Friday at the Naval Air Station in Lemoore, "Jo Jo" Amores said goodbye to a way of life. The formal occasion was befitting of Amores' stature in the armed services as a treasured officer.
Amores was among the last of the U.S. Navy's recruits from the Philippines. He joined the U.S. Navy as part of an agreement between the United States and the Philippines that allowed American armed services to maintain bases in the Philippines.
Amores was one of several hundred Filipinos recruited among tens of thousands of applicants over the years. The program ended in 1992, the year Amores joined the U.S. Navy.
He reported onboard HSL-32 (The Invaders) in Norfolk, Va.
After completing his detachment aboard the USS Yorktown, Amores advanced to Aviation Structural Mechanic Third Class.
He's been on an upward trajectory ever since.
Amores retired this week as CWO in charge of Aviation Technical Engineering Command at Naval Air Station Lemoore.
With officers and sailors wearing dress whites, Amores was honored for his service to the U.S. Navy, applauded for his talents, and recognized for his dedication.
Amores earned a master's degree in Homeland Security from American Military University, a B.S. in management from Columbia University, Missouri, and Six-Sigma certification in quality assurance at Villanova University.
After an invocation and a magnificent rendition of the National Anthem (sung beautifully by Christel Richards), master of ceremony Chief Warrant Officer (CWO) 4 Glen Rasberry welcomed more than 200 guests, gathered inside a jet-aircraft hangar.
Pointing out the ceremony they were about to observe began in the 1700s, CWO Rasberry thanked Amores for his three decades of service "living and working aboard ships for the greatest navy in the world."
"Our gathering here today gives us an opportunity to wish him great success in the future," Rasberry said of Amores.
The master of ceremony introduced base Cmdr. Manuel Sanchez, who enlivened the introductions with his commanding presence and booming voice.
"Nothing like the sound of freedom," Sanchez said, as a thunderous jet engine roared over the hangar from a runway a few hundred feet away. "Beautiful."
After welcoming the family and friends of Jo Jo Amores, Sanchez continued: "It's a beautiful day in Lemoore."
Turning to Amores' wife, Jennifer, and children, Sanchez said, "Jennifer, family, I just want to say 'thank you.' Thank you for the sacrifices. I'm a firm believer in the saying that a wise man learns from his mistakes, and a wiser man learns from others' mistakes. But a wiser man listens to his wife.
"May God bless everyone here today," Sanchez said. "May God bless the world's greatest navy."
Cmdr. Sanchez then introduced guest speaker Capt. Steve Leehe, who identified himself as a close friend of Amores.
"It's great to be back here in Lemoore," Capt. Leehe said. "Even though Jo Jo wasn't born in the United States, he has spent his entire life serving the United States.
"The Philippines and the United States share a bond," Leehe said, explaining how the program to attract elite sailors like Amores was terminated in 1992, the year Jo Jo qualified among the final Filipino recruits.
"We're probably looking at one of the last of the last," Leehe said. "We're here to honor that man."
With the exception of an eight-year stint in Japan, Amores spent most of his naval career in Lemoore.
Lehee, who shares a common faith with Amores, spoke of the importance of their beliefs.
"Steeped in strong Catholic values," Lehee said of Amores and his family. "They make it look easy because they live their values 24-7."
"Jen is the rock that supports him, while his family inspires him," Lehee said, before alluding to a poem as a send-off to his friend and fellow naval officer. "Fair winds and following seas."
Amores politely picked up the microphone when he was asked to speak. Then, he cut to the chase.
"Friends, family, I really appreciate you being here," he said. "It means a lot to me."
Amores also thanked "Miss Christel" for her wonderful rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner."
"Who would have thought the day would come?" a bewildered Amores asked. "The men and women of our great navy — without them, I would not be here today."
Next, Amores explained how he was able to join the U.S. Navy as a Philippine citizen. It began, he said, with his admiration of the U.S. naval ships that sailed into port in his home country. He often wondered what it would be like to "ride on a U.S. carrier."
When he saw a newspaper ad requesting interested Filipinos submit a photo with their entry applications, Amores wasted no time responding. After he received a letter stating he was eligible to apply for a joint U.S.–Philippines program to test as a potential U.S. Navy recruit, he was ecstatic — and, perhaps, overly optimistic.
"I thought it was going to be like 20 or 30 of us, maybe 100," he recalled. "Turns out, it was 3,000 [applicants]. Out of 3,000 that day, there were 10 of us left."
After taking a second entrance examination, Amores was selected with two other applicants to enter the program.
With that story, Amores stressed the importance of having goals and "knowing where you're going."
"If you have something set in your mind," he advised the many young naval officers and sailors in the audience, "move forward and grab ahold of your dream."
Amores thanked his wife, Jen, and three children — Jules, Julie and Jared — for standing beside him through many deployments and for overcoming the odds in front of them as a family.
Turning to his wife, he said: "You never told me when the kids were sick because you didn't want me to worry. You've been a blessing for me from the start. I love you."
Finally, Amores spoke directly to the enlisted men and women present: "To all sailors on active duty. Whatever you do, always do what is necessary.
"I am proud to say that I served on the greatest navy in the world," he concluded. "The navy of the United States of America."
After he was presented with a wood-and-glass Shadow Box to hold his medals and mementos — "born of an ancient military tradition...to display advancements and achievements," as the presenter said — Amores was led off stage and into retirement.
As one presenter stated, Amores was a valued "Mustang" — a career officer who serves a lifelong stint in the military with no interruptions of duty status.
The Mustang slogan seems a fitting tribute to Amores: "I did it the hard way — I earned it."