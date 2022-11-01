A Lemoore native is serving in the U.S. Navy where naval aviators learn the skills they need to fly missions around the world.
Lt. J.G. Jack Bell, a 2016 graduate of Del Oro High School in Loomis and 2020 U.S. Air Force Academy graduate, joined the Navy two years ago.
“I joined the Navy to wear the cloth of our nation while flying airplanes off aircraft carriers,” said Bell. “I enjoy leading sailors with some of the most incredible people from all walks of life. I get to wake up every day and do what I love, while contributing my small part in training to preserve freedom and democracy around the world for generations to come.”
Skills and values learned in the Navy are similar to those found in Lemoore.
“Growing up in Naval Air Station Lemoore where there were jets flying over every day, provided me great motivation to excel in academics and extracurricular activities,” said Bell. “The Lemoore community provided incredible support to the base and its families which allowed me the opportunity to succeed.
“After my dad retired and we moved to Loomis, the northern California community has provided incredible support to my entire family,” added Bell. “My mother is a high school principal and my uncle was one as well. My great-grandfather and both aunts served as mayors. I thank the NorCal community for being an incredible place to live and work for generations of my family legacy.”
Bell serves as a student pilot with Training Squadron 22, a strike jet training squadron, located at Naval Air Station Kingsville, Texas.
“What I love most about the naval aviation community is their legacy,” said Bell. “My grandfather and father were both naval aviators before me. Now, I am in training as a student naval aviator just like my brother, Ensign Frank Bell, who is currently serving in Pensacola, Florida. It’s the greatest and most challenging business in the world. It’s a privilege to even have the opportunity to be a part of this sacred fraternity.”
The air training program focuses on the increased complexity of today’s aircraft. After successfully completing the rigorous program, naval aviators earn their coveted “Wings of Gold.”
After graduation, pilots continue their training to learn how to fly a specific aircraft, such as the F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter attack jet, the F-35 Lightning strike fighter jet or the SH-60 Seahawk helicopter. These aircraft take off from and land on Navy aircraft carriers at sea.
Navy aircraft carriers are designed for a 50-year service life. When the air wing is embarked, the ship carries more than 70 attack fighter jets, helicopters and other aircraft, all of which take off from and land aboard the carrier at sea. With more than 5,000 sailors serving aboard, the aircraft carrier is a self-contained mobile airport.
Aircraft carriers are often the first response to a global crisis because of their ability to operate freely in international waters anywhere on the world’s oceans.
Since USS Langley's commissioning 100 years ago, the nation's aircraft carriers and embarked carrier air wings have projected power, sustained sea control, bolstered deterrence, provided humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, and maintained enduring commitments worldwide.
"The aircraft carrier is our U.S. Navy's centerpiece, our flagship, and a constant reminder to the rest of the world of our enduring maritime presence and influence," said Rear Adm. James P. Downey, USN, program executive officer aircraft carriers. "These ships touch every part of our Navy's mission to project power, ensure sea control, and deter our adversaries."
With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to ready sailors and a strong Navy.
Serving in the Navy means Bell is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.
“The Navy is the greatest maritime fighting force in the world,” said Bell. “The oceans make up over 70 percent of this planet and the Navy secures freedom of trade and navigation for the entire global economy. They act as the country’s number one self-defense force. It’s a privilege to be a part of that.”
Bell has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.
“I’m most proud of earning the Commodores List with Distinction in primary flight training with Training Squadron 23,” said Bell. “It represents the incredible instructor cadre and the amazing team of peers who helped me through one of the toughest aviation programs in the world.”
As Bell and other sailors continue to perform missions, they take pride in serving their country.
“My brother, sister and father all served in the Navy,” said Bell. “Even my mother served as a Navy spouse for 20 years. When I wear the uniform, I represent not only my country and my squadron, but my entire family and every sailor around the globe. It’s an incredible responsibility I have to earn every day.”
Bell is grateful to loved ones for helping make a Navy career possible.
“I would like to thank my father who gave me his "Wings of Gold” at his Navy retirement ceremony,” added Bell. “I also want to give a shout out to every Gold-Winged aviator I had as a mentor growing up who left incredible shoes to fill.”