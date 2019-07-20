{{featured_button_text}}
Lemoore native graduates from basic training

U.S. Air Force Airman Sophia Robello is a 2018 graduate of Lemoore High School.

U.S. Air Force Airman Sophia Robello graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Robello is the daughter of Jennifer Robello and granddaughter of William and Maria Robello of Lemoore, California.

The airman is a 2018 graduate of Lemoore High School.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments