Proving again it’s a national-level powerhouse, the Lemoore Middle College High School academic decathlon team has earned an invite to the U.S. academic decathlon nationals as one of three teams to represent California April 27-29 in Frisco, Texas.
Why “proving again?" Well, the team previously competed in the nationals at Frisco in 2018, taking home first place in Division IV (small/med school). They followed that victory in 2019 with another first- place Division IV finish at Bloomington, Minnesota.
Following COVID cancellations in 2020 and 2021, in 2022 an online competition was held and the team placed second in Division IV (per the coaches, the general sentiment regarding such online events was “A pox on Zoom!”).
The nine-student team, led by coaches Allen Tong and Janet and John Bengtson, earned their nationals invite by their performance at the state championship last weekend, where they placed 11th out of 59 teams, the vast majority of which were schools with over 2,000 students.
By comparison, Lemoore Middle College High School has only 232 students. In addition to the impressive showing by the team, three of the teammates won individual awards for their efforts: Richard Harmiel won a gold medal in Essay, and a silver medal in Art; Nazareth Franco won a silver medal in Interview; and Luna Wheaton was Top Scorer for LMCHS.
Now begins a final frantic month of in-school, late-night, and weekend study by the students, and rigorous instruction and review testing by the coaches, to prepare for the big event.
Helping motivate it all is the larger sense of responsibility captured by Coach Tong.
“It’s quite an honor for our school and community to represent California at the national competition. Our team is looking forward to the challenge,” he said.
Joining small-school rep LMCHS at the nationals will be Sherman Oaks Center for Enrichment Studies high school (medium-school rep); and El Camino Real high school (large-school rep).