Decathlon team

The Lemoore Middle College High School academic decathlon team and their coaches following their first win of the year, at the Kings County competition on Feb 4. Front row, from left, Andrea Rozier, Luna Wheaton, Jessica-Ann Villa, Clarissa (Chloe) Morgan. Back row, from left, coaches John and Janet Bengtson, Nazareth Franco, Rowe Boatman, Richard (Isaac) Harmiel, Christian Pimentel, Isabella Escobedo, Coach Allen Tong.

 Contributed

Proving again it’s a national-level powerhouse, the Lemoore Middle College High School academic decathlon team has earned an invite to the U.S. academic decathlon nationals as one of three teams to represent California April 27-29 in Frisco, Texas.

Why “proving again?" Well, the team previously competed in the nationals at Frisco in 2018, taking home first place in Division IV (small/med school). They followed that victory in 2019 with another first- place Division IV finish at Bloomington, Minnesota.

Following COVID cancellations in 2020 and 2021, in 2022 an online competition was held and the team placed second in Division IV (per the coaches, the general sentiment regarding such online events was “A pox on Zoom!”).

