A Lemoore man died early Monday morning after being struck by a car near Tachi Palace Hotel and Casino, according to California Highway Patrol.
The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. on Jersey Avenue and 18th Avenue south of Lemoore.
CHP said a 51-year-old Ruben Baltazar was driving a 2013 Kia Soul westbound when he hit a 42-year-old man walking in the westbound lane. The man died from his injuries.
Baltazar was driving with 48-year-old Hilda Baltazar as a passenger at the time of the incident. Both were uninjured.
Ruben Baltazar was arrested by CHP for driving under the influence. He was booked into the Kings County Jail for charges of gross vehicular manslaughter with a DUI and a DUI causing bodily injury, both felonies, according to the jail’s inmate website.
His bail was set at $115,000 as of Tuesday morning.
Officers have not released the identity of the pedestrian. The incident is still under investigation by CHP.
The article states Ruben was arrested for DUI then goes on to state he was riding with Hilda Balazar. As a passenger can he be arrested for DUI?
Your change to the article clears this up-thank you.
