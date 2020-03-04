Lemoore man arrested for sexually assaulting woman at ski resort

LAKESHORE — Detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said they have arrested a Lemoore man on suspicion of sexually assaulting woman at ski resort.

According to a press release from the office, on Feb. 18, 39-year-old John Burton was booked into the Fresno County Jail on a felony charge of rape.

On the night of Feb. 17, Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies said they were dispatched to China Peak Mountain Resort in Lakeshore for a report of a sex offense. During the investigation, deputies said they discovered that Burton, a hotel guest, learned of a woman who was staying alone in another hotel room.

Sheriff’s officials said Burton unlawfully gained access to that room and took advantage of the woman, committing a sexual assault against her will. They said employees became aware of the offense and contacted the Sheriff’s Office on behalf of the victim.

Detectives said they interviewed Burton, the victim and other witnesses. Afterwards, they said Burton was arrested and booked into jail. His bail was set at $50,000. Officials said Burton posted bond and was released the following day.

Burton is an active duty military member who is stationed at Naval Air Station Lemoore.