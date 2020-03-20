You are the owner of this article.
Lemoore limits some services, essential services continue to operate
Lemoore limits some services, essential services continue to operate

Lemoore City Logo
Sentinel File Photo

LEMOORE — In response to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Executive Order N-33-20, which places the state on a stay-at-home order, the city of Lemoore will be closed to public access today, March 20.

“The City is working through the complexities of this issue and will reopen for limited services on Monday, March 23, 2020,” said a press release from the city.

City officials said all essential services, including law enforcement, fire, water, wastewater and refuse services will continue to operate. They said the public will not experience a decrease in essential services.

According to the press release, utility payments should be paid online at www.lemoore.com, by mailing the payment or placing the payment in one of the city’s two drop boxes, located at 711 W. Cinnamon Dr. in Lemoore.

The city said it will continue to provide updates through its website and Facebook page, @CityofLemoore.

Local

COVID-19 Closures

  • Updated

HANFORD — Response to COVID-19 has led to a string of local and regional cancelations and postponements. The following is a list of events tha…

