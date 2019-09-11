{{featured_button_text}}

LEMOORE — Members of Lemoore Life, city council and the chamber of commerce cleaned up downtown Lemoore Saturday morning as part of Lemoore Life's first service event. 

"I am definitely impressed with what we accomplished," said Chamber and Lemoore Life CEO Amy Ward. "It was cool seeing everyone coming together to help the community."

Around 30 people showed up to help, also including members of the Kings Lions Club, Lemoore Lions, Lemoore Rotary Club, Lemoore Police Department and the City of Lemoore. 

Local businesses donated to the cleanup, such as Best Western, who donated muffins, and Leprino Foods, who donated water for volunteers. 

The cleanup occurred on D Street and spread to side streets of downtown. Lemoore Life will be hosting another cleanup in the spring, Ward said. 

