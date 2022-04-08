Impact — both emotional and physical — was the message behind Lemoore High School’s simulated DUI events held Thursday and Friday.
The event was part of the California Highway Patrol’s annual Every 15 Minutes program, which aims to demonstrate to high school students the consequences of drinking and driving, including the toll it takes on family, friends and the community.
“I like to be involved in school programs that help impact people,” LHS senior Zoey Garcia said. “This is obviously very impactful and helping students realize that is kind of cool.”
Garcia volunteered, with about half a dozen other students, to help stage the simulated DUI scene, wherein two mangled cars covered in broken glass (made of clear rubber) and fake blood were set up in the center of the school’s stadium, depicting the scene of a DUI. As the school’s juniors and seniors were escorted from classrooms to the stadium to view the event, members of the CHP, and other local first responders tended to the scene as if it were real, complete with some students being transported away in a helicopter for “treatment,” while others were “arrested.”
Garcia has had two family friends who have been impacted by drunk driving accidents.
The students keep their roles secret prior to the event and the actors who “die” or are “arrested” during the “DUI” are removed from class for the day and are told not to contact friends, to enhance the verisimilitude of the emotional impact.
The two-day event continued Friday morning with a pre-taped mock trial of the drunken driver at fault, as well as the “funeral” for those “killed” in the crash.
“When we do the crash scene, [students] are very mesmerized by the crash, the emergency vehicles, the Jaws of Life opening up the vehicles and the helicopter coming in to take someone away, they’re mesmerized by that,” said Anne Strong, LHS activities advisor. “But the next day, [students] get to see a video that shows what happened to the kids at the crash site – what happened at the morgue, what happened at the emergency room and the parents coming in to identify the bodies. That’s when it starts hitting home, when it isn’t just a show. You start to see raw emotions.”
While staging such an event can cause sadness and grief among students, Strong said it’s a good way to impress an important lesson on the students as they begin driving and make their way toward adulthood.
“It’s so important for the kids – especially since we have prom next month – to make smart decisions on that night and every night,” Strong said.
The Every 15 Minutes Program is named after the idea that there is a DUI death in America once every 15 minutes on average. While that stat was closer to reality when the program began in 1995, research by the National Highway Safety Administration has shown that alcohol-related accidents have declined in the years since, down to about one death every 57 minutes in 2015.
However, there is still work to be done, said CHP Public Information Officer Timothy Palmer.
According to Palmer, Kings County has seen seven fatal collisions so far this calendar year, with four of those involving drugs or alcohol. The driver was under 21 in one of the crashes.
“It seems a little high for the first four months. On average we see anywhere from 10-12 [fatal collisions] for the year, so that is a little high for the first four months,” Palmer said.
The Hanford area has seen 76 drivers arrested for DUI since Jan. 1.
The 15 Minutes event was conducted by the CHP with the support of the City of Lemoore, Lemoore Police Department, Lemoore Volunteer Fire Department, American Ambulance, Kings County District Attorney’s Office, Kings County Coroner’s Office, Whitehurst Funeral and others.
Funding for the program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.