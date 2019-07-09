LEMOORE — Lemoore’s newest incoming grocery store, Grocery Outlet Bargain Market, is hosting a job fair July 12 and 13.
The store owners are looking to hire about 35 staff members for a variety of positions, co-owner David McKinney said. There will be around 15 full-time and 20 part-time employees with the store.
David McKinney and his wife and co-owner, Karin McKinney, moved from Lakeport to Lemoore just two weeks ago to become the new faces of Grocery Outlet.
“We raised our kids, our children are gone, we’re empty nesters; life was pretty simple,” David McKinney said. “We enjoyed life on the lake but then we felt like maybe a challenge would be something we were interested in.”
David McKinney was previously a manager of CVS Pharmacy and Karin McKinney was the manager of a doctor’s office.
The move to the grocery business was a way of shaking up their personal snow globe, Karin McKinney said.
The couple has received over 200 job applications so far, with a wide range of experience on resumes. They are looking for candidates with a background in deli, produce, grocery, being a cashier and stocking.
But no experience can also be beneficial, Karin McKinney said.
“It’s nice to get those fresh kids that are either out of high school or college because they are hungry and engaged,” she said.
It will take a few weeks after the job fair to go through all the applications and finish interviews, the pair said.
There are 325 Grocery Outlet stores nationwide, David McKinney said. The independently owned businesses offer extreme discounts, anywhere from 40 to 70 percent off compared to conventional grocery stores.
The Grocery Outlet model “provides independent operators the opportunity to be their own boss, grow their business, which is often a family business, and serve their community,” according to a company statement.
The company, which was founded in 1946, buys items that are usually outside of the normal retail channel as a result of packaging changes or product overruns.
The job fair will take place at 1178 North Lemoore Avenue on Friday, July 12 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. It will continue on Saturday, July 13 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Grocery Outlet is set to open Aug. 29, with a day filled with prizes, raffles and free gift cards.
Karin McKinney feels like she and her husband have been welcomed warmly from the Lemoore community, she said.
“We were overwhelmed by the outpouring of responses we got,” she said. “We are completely humbled and grateful that so many people are interested.”
