A Fresno Pacific University student has the chance to advance her career thanks to a generous gift from a local business owner.
Lauren Farrar, junior marketing major from Lemoore, received a $4,500 award April 29 from Kaysi Curtin, president of Sandler Training, Fresno. The funds will cover a 10-week course on approaches to becoming an effective sales professional.
This is the first of what will become an annual award for an FPU business student, Curtin said.
“Having been a client of Sandler Training for eight years myself, prior to becoming an owner, I know first-hand the impact this program has on not only a career but on a person. It is my privilege to be able to give that same opportunity to a well-deserved FPU student for years to come,” Curtin said.
Farrar is thrilled with the award and looks up to Curtin, herself a Lemoore High School graduate.
“I’m inspired by her professionalism,” Farrar said.
As she looks ahead to her senior year and beyond, Farrar can use the training provided by Curtin to build the business she’s already begun: Brush of Wonders, custom hand-painted clothing, accessories and other items. More info can be found at www.brushofwonders.com.
For several years, Curtin has been a speaker in MKT 316 Sales Management Class, taught by Breck Harris, Ed.D., professor of business.
“This is a very important gift that will be of great learning benefit to many future students at Fresno Pacific University who are studying to become sales professionals,” Harris said.
Kaysi Curtin is the owner of Sandler Training in Fresno, helping local business owners develop and improve their sales and leadership through her more than 17 years of personal experience and the processes of Sandler Training. Curtin began her sales career at ESPN before finishing her bachelor's degree at California State University Fresno and spent 10 years with The Fresno Business Journal.
All students enrolled in the class were invited to write an essay on why they should be selected for this scholarship training opportunity. Harris and Curtin selected the winner.