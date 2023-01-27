Over the course of his career, Lemoore volunteer firefighter Bruce German has responded to 18,864 calls. That comes out to an average of about 1.5 calls a day — for about 35 years.

German, who was named fire chief of the Lemoore Volunteer Fire Department in 2018, retired this month after three and a half decades of service to his community.  

“This might sound corny, but it’s all about helping,” German said. “You get satisfaction when you help that little lady or the little guy, you know…. Sometimes they’re almost in tears and they’ll say, ‘thank you.’ That’s when you walk out and you’re like, ‘OK. This is what it’s all about.'”

Editor/Lifestyles

Parker Bowman is a lifestyles reporter and editor for the Hanford Sentinel. He can be reached by email at PBowman@HanfordSentinel.com, or by calling his office phone at 559-583-2432.

Recommended for you