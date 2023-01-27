Over the course of his career, Lemoore volunteer firefighter Bruce German has responded to 18,864 calls. That comes out to an average of about 1.5 calls a day — for about 35 years.
German, who was named fire chief of the Lemoore Volunteer Fire Department in 2018, retired this month after three and a half decades of service to his community.
“This might sound corny, but it’s all about helping,” German said. “You get satisfaction when you help that little lady or the little guy, you know…. Sometimes they’re almost in tears and they’ll say, ‘thank you.’ That’s when you walk out and you’re like, ‘OK. This is what it’s all about.'”
German was recognized by the Lemoore City Council on Tuesday, Jan. 17, and was awarded with a plaque recognizing his service and accomplishments.
“Chief German has left some big shoes to fill and I will miss working with him,” Mayor Patricia Matthews said via email. “We have built a great relationship over the last two years. His 35 years of service to Lemoore Volunteer Fire Department and the community of Lemoore is very commendable. I hope he is proud of all his accomplishments. He worked hard to recently get a $2 million dollar grant for the department. I congratulate him on his retirement and hope he enjoys it!”
During the Council meeting, German was lauded for his ability to secure grants for the department, including three homeland security grants, a $2 million federal grant and an Assistance to Firefighters grant via FEMA.
During the ceremony, emotions were contagious, starting with Matthews as her voiced cracked while speaking.
“Sorry, I didn’t mean to get emotional,” she said, after which German admitted he was also getting “choked up.”
Looking back on his career, German recalled some of the more memorable calls in his career, including one many years ago that had a comedic twist no one saw coming. The department received a call from a pregnant woman who locked her keys in her truck. In attempting to squeeze in through the sliding window to grab them out of the cab, she got stuck.
“Luckily, she had her cell phone, Heaven forbid. So we get there and check the passenger door and the passenger door was unlocked,” German said with a laugh. “We got her out and she was very good about it. She just laughed.”
On another call about 30 years ago, German and his crew assisted with birthing a baby while waiting for an ambulance to arrive.
“We got there and the baby was coming out,” he said.
A recent photo of that baby, now an adult, now hangs on the wall of the fire station.
When German, who is “semi-retired” from the ag industry, began his firefighting career in 1988, the Lemoore Volunteer Fire Department received about 250 calls a year. That number has ballooned to 2,221 calls in 2022. Most calls are requests for medical aid, however in 2022 the department responded to 416 fires ranging from dumpster fires to full blown structure fires.
Now 67, German is happy to enjoy retirement and spend some time traveling, as well as fishing and hunting. However, he looks forward to doing some of the firefighter duties that, ironically, he was too busy to do as a firefighter.
“We do Red Ribbon Week and the preschools come down here and this and that. While I was working I always missed that, so that’s something I’m looking forward to,” he said. “The kids are just a kick. They just want to soak it up. We teach them stop, drop and roll and that kind of stuff. That, I enjoy and I hope to be able to continue it.”
David Jones, a 31-year veteran of the department and local business owner, will take the reigns as fire chief going forward.
“These are the new guys behind us,” German said of the 35 volunteers of the department at the recent City Council meeting. “They’re going to carry it on and they’re going to make us proud.”