On July 6 at 1:07 PM Lemoore Police Department responded to an address in the City of Lemoore for a possible domestic violence that had just occurred. When Officers arrived they were contacted by the victim in front of the residence. The victim told officers that his wife, 37 year old, Holly Evelyn Blair of Lemoore had threatened to kill him. When the victim attempted to walk away and use his phone, Blair punched the victim once in the back of the head.
The victim explained that with the recent domestic violence, he felt the threat against him was credible and he was in fear for his safety as well as his children’s safety. The victim did not have any visible injuries, but did complain of minor pain and refused any medical attention.
Blair was contacted inside the residence and taken into custody without incident. Blair was booked into Kings County Jail for life threats, domestic violence and committing a felony while out on bail. Blair’s bail was set at $85,000.
Very sad situation. Wishing well for her family.
