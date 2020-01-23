{{featured_button_text}}
 Contributed by Dave Brown

LEMOORE — The city of Lemoore sent out a public notice Thursday regarding the resignation of Councilmember Dave Brown.

“Council member Brown has resigned from District B effective 1/21/2020 due to personal reasons,” said a statement from Lemoore City Manager Nathan Olson. “I want to thank Mr. Brown for his service to the residents of Lemoore.”

Olson said city staff will seek direction from the rest of the council at the Feb. 4 meeting and recommend they appoint a replacement to serve through the election in November.

Brown was elected in 2016 for his first term, which was set to expire in December 2020.

Brown did not return a request for comment from the Sentinel.

