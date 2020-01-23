LEMOORE — The city of Lemoore sent out a public notice Thursday regarding the resignation of Councilmember Dave Brown.
“Council member Brown has resigned from District B effective 1/21/2020 due to personal reasons,” said a statement from Lemoore City Manager Nathan Olson. “I want to thank Mr. Brown for his service to the residents of Lemoore.”
Olson said city staff will seek direction from the rest of the council at the Feb. 4 meeting and recommend they appoint a replacement to serve through the election in November.
You have free articles remaining.
Brown was elected in 2016 for his first term, which was set to expire in December 2020.
Brown did not return a request for comment from the Sentinel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.