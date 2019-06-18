LEMOORE — The Lemoore City Council will meet Tuesday to discuss two public hearings and three items of new business, according to its agenda.
The public hearings are in regards to the 2019-2020 budget and a first reading of an ordinance that would allow commercial cannabis operations in the city.
The council will discuss the following in new business:
The approval of new public works positions
A resolution about annual assessments within the landscape and lighting maintenance district and public maintenance facilities maintenance district
The Kings County Grand Jury Report regarding Lemoore City Council members’ conduct at City Council meetings
Besides the approval of minutes on the consent calendar, the council will also perform a second reading on a planned unit development ordinance.
If passed, the Brisbane East residential subdivision would allow a minimum 5-foot side yard setback for two story homes instead of the standard 10-foot minimum side yard setback.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.