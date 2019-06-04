LEMOORE — The Lemoore City Council will meet Tuesday to hold one public hearing.
The public hearing is in regards to a request by Woodside Homes for a planned unit development in the existing Brisbane East residential subdivision that would allow a minimum 5-foot side yard setback for two-story homes, instead of the standard 10-foot minimum side yard setback.
Besides the consent calendar, Council has no other items of new business to discuss.
In the study session before the regular meeting, Council will receive an overview of activities and updates from the city’s contracts with both Criscom lobbying services and the Kings Economic Development Corporation.
