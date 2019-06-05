Lemoore City Councilmember Holly Blair arrested

Lemoore Councilmember Holly Blair was arrested a little after 2:30 p.m. on June 5 after she drove through the Lemoore Police Department parking lot at high speeds and evaded officers, according to a press release.
Lemoore police officers and community members were in the rear parking lot of the police department preparing for a procession to Hanford.
An LPD Chaplain was preparing to start his journey by traveling across the country meeting with other police agencies sharing information on the importance of mental health awareness in law enforcement.
At 2:14 p.m., a 2008 Honda Pilot driven by Blair pulled into the rear parking lot at a high rate of speed. Officers shouted for her to stop. She drove to the end of the parking lot, made a turn within the parking lot and accelerated at a high rate of speed.
Officers continued to shout and then turned their directives to other officers to get their attention as they were in the path of the speeding vehicle. Officers began to pursue the vehicle.
Blair drove eastbound at a high rate of speed on W. Cinnamon traveling through stop signed intersections, not stopping and with no regard to public safety. A juvenile was seen in the back seat of the vehicle.
Blair's vehicle finally stopped on W. Cinnamon approaching N. Lemoore Ave. She was given multiple verbal commands and did not comply.
Blair was ultimately arrested and booked at the Kings County Jail for:
- Assault with a deadly weapon
- Evading a peace officer
- Reckless driving
- Child endangerment
- Resisting arrest
This is an active investigation with many more witnesses to be interviewed.
Stay with The Sentinel for updates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.