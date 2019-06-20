LEMOORE — The Lemoore City Council met Tuesday and approved the proposed 2019-2020 fiscal year budget and a cannabis ordinance.
Assistant City Manager Michelle Speer presented information about vast deficits in the city’s general fund.
By June 30, 2020, the general fund, including operating and reserve, is projected to be at $3.9 million, she said.
This is a deficit of almost $4 million, she said. The general fund is projected to be at $7.3 million at the beginning of the 2019-2020 fiscal year, which starts July 1.
“These issues have been year over year in the making,” Speer said.
In 2013, the general fund was at $12.1 million. The decrease is due to a lot of factors, Speer said.
The budget from the current year has a lot of flaws, she said. The revenues were overestimated by over $600,000 and expenditures were under-budgeted.
Other reasons include increase of risk management insurance, salaries and benefits, Speer said.
Possible solutions to increase revenues include a public safety sales tax, the adoption of the cannabis ordinance and an increase to the transient occupancy tax.
“I don’t want us to be put in this position again,” Mayor Eddie Neal said.
Council members agreed that city officials need to work together to make sure this type of deficit doesn’t happen again.
One of the proposed solutions to the budget was approved at the meeting: the cannabis ordinance that would allow commercial cannabis operations in Lemoore.
The operations would be modeled after Woodlake, city manager Nathan Olson said. Commercial cannabis brings about $500,000 to Woodlake's general fund every year.
The foot traffic with new dispensaries downtown would also create revenue, councilmember Stuart Lyons said.
There will be two dispensaries allowed in Lemoore, Olson said.
“It’s here,” Neal said of cannabis. “I have a niece; she was having 50 seizures every two months. She would take this liquid gel (containing cannabis) and she had one seizure in six months.”
A couple of community members opposed to the ordinance, stating that cannabis is still a drug and has negative side effects on its users.
The city also wrote a six-page response disagreeing with the Grand Jury Report that was released earlier this month.
The jury report was created by the Kings County Grand Jury, criticizing city council on its disruptive conduct and violations. The city’s response includes disagreements to all four findings in the jury report and materials to support the claims.
There wasn’t discussion during the meeting about councilmember Holly Blair, who was arrested on June 5 with multiple felony charges. The only comment about Blair came at the end of the meeting with councilmember Chad Billingsley.
“I do like to think that a lot of people in this room are here looking for a comment tonight,” Billingsley said. “And there’s no doubt in my mind that everybody up here has Ms. Blair’s family and herself in their thoughts and prayers.”
Billingsley also announced that he will be leaving city council in July.
“It’s a great opportunity for me and my family, and personal growth,” Billingsley said. “Lemoore will always be my hometown, and I will do whatever I can to fill my vacancy and do whatever I can to help. And I really do appreciate all of your guys’ support from last year.”
Olson proposed that the council hold a special meeting on July 2 to discuss filling Billingsley’s vacancy. All council members agreed, but the meeting will have to be put on an agenda and voted on before it’s completely approved.
