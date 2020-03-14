Lemoore city, chamber and schools address COVID-19

“Our number one priority is doing our part to keep our county as safe as possible,” Ward said.

Ward said the chamber will make every effort to bring back the events as soon as it is safely possible to do so. She said the chamber will continue to monitor the situation and update residents when they have more information on the status of future events.

“We appreciate your patience during this time and support of us being mindful of our entire community’s health,” she said.

School districts

Along with many other school districts around the county, both the Lemoore Union High School District and Lemoore Union Elementary School District announced they are postponing or cancelling athletic competitions and extracurricular activities in response to the coronavirus.

In a letter released Thursday, LUESD Superintendent Cheryl Hunt said the district and administration have evaluated preventative measures to help limit exposure or community transmission of the virus.

Hunt said a decision was made to cancel field trips outside of the local area through spring break, April 6-13. She said they will reassess the situation after that time.