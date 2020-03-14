Lemoore city, chamber and schools address COVID-19

LEMOORE — The city of Lemoore, the Lemoore Chamber of Commerce and Lemoore school districts are making adjustments and addressing concerns over COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
Effective immediately, Lemoore’s Recreation Department will follow the guidelines set forth by the state of California and the Kings County Health Department and will postpone all indoor soccer leagues, all children's programs that take place in the Recreation Center and its Witness for Fitness Program, said a press release from City Manager Nathan Olson.
Olson said the Recreation Center will be closed and there will be no open play basketball or soccer and no indoor walking.
“These programs will resume and be rescheduled when possible,” Olson said. “We thank you for your understanding.”
The release said adult fitness activities will remain available at the discretion of the instructor.
Lemoore Chamber of Commerce
In a press release sent Friday, Lemoore Chamber of Commerce CEO Amy Ward said the chamber has made the decision to suspend/postpone all events until further notice, up to and including its annual Lemoore Days and Pizza Festival that was previously scheduled for mid-April.
Ward said this was not an easy decision, but one taken out of an abundance of caution after consulting with local and national agencies.
“Our number one priority is doing our part to keep our county as safe as possible,” Ward said.
Ward said the chamber will make every effort to bring back the events as soon as it is safely possible to do so. She said the chamber will continue to monitor the situation and update residents when they have more information on the status of future events.
“We appreciate your patience during this time and support of us being mindful of our entire community’s health,” she said.
School districts
Along with many other school districts around the county, both the Lemoore Union High School District and Lemoore Union Elementary School District announced they are postponing or cancelling athletic competitions and extracurricular activities in response to the coronavirus.
In a letter released Thursday, LUESD Superintendent Cheryl Hunt said the district and administration have evaluated preventative measures to help limit exposure or community transmission of the virus.
Hunt said a decision was made to cancel field trips outside of the local area through spring break, April 6-13. She said they will reassess the situation after that time.
In addition, Hunt said the district has implemented precautionary measures for cleanliness, such as increasing the frequency of disinfecting counter tops, doorknobs, light switches and other high-touch surfaces. She said staff id also reminding students to wash their hands or use hand sanitizers.
LUHSD said via a Facebook post that it has purchased an indoor fogger that when sprayed kills 99% of viruses, including the coronavirus. The district said it is safe to use around students.
