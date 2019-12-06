LEMOORE — “Ladies and gents, this is the moment you’ve waited for,” begins the theme that inspired this weekend’s Lemoore Christmas Parade.
Inspired by the recent musical chronicling the life of P.T. Barnum, this year’s Christmas Parade is apt — “The Greatest Show.” And this year’s big top has gotten even bigger.
The parade route will extend west down D Street and will wind toward Hill St. for the first time this year. Organizers with the Lemoore Chamber of Commerce hope the extra space will provide the growing crowds with a better view of the parade.
“It’s super, super great because that means our attendance has gone up,” Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Officer Amy Ward said.
While that route has traditionally marked the end of the line for the parade, attendees haven’t necessarily wanted to stake out spots on the west end of the route due to that area not being within earshot of the judges and announcers, Ward said. However, thanks to a sponsorship from SoCalGas, a third announcer’s booth will be set up on the west end of the route this year.
“We think bringing in the additional stand and the additional judges will encourage people to go that way and wrap around. Hopefully we can ease some of the congestion that we get on D Street because it can get pretty crowded,” Ward said.
Ward said that she hears stories of families setting up their lawn chairs along D Street, which sees the brunt of the parade action, as early as 8 a.m. – a full 10 hours before the parade begins – and hopes that the extended route will accommodate the thousands of visitors.
The parade will feature nearly 80 floats and participating entries consisting of churches, local businesses, dance clubs, children’s clubs, law enforcement, firefighters and other organizations.
“We just had A-1 Allstar, a plumbing company, come in and they want to enter three vehicles in the parade. The whole thing is really just a hodgepodge of everybody in the community,” Ward said.
You have free articles remaining.
The Chamber of Commerce receives assistance from dozens of volunteers with the local Kiwanis club, Kings Lions Club, LPD Volunteers in Policing, LPD Explorers and other groups to ensure that the show goes on.
Ward describes the behind-the-scenes staging of a parade as “pure chaos.” Each of the several dozen vehicles must be ready and directed to the parade enter from side streets at exactly the right time or it risks throwing off the judges, announcers and other vehicles.
“Once the parade starts, my adrenaline drops and I just can’t stop smiling. I love just seeing those rows of people smiling,” Ward said. “It’s just such a great community event, but it’s chaos – organized chaos.”
There’s been no rest for the Chamber of Commerce, as the parade comes on the heels of last week’s Lemoore Holiday Stroll. Ward said the success of this year’s holiday stroll is due to the Chamber having a bit more time to do it right.
After taking over the reins and reviving the tradition in 2018 after it had disappeared from the calendar in 2017, this year’s stroll was ideal way to reboot the beloved holiday tradition.
“People were glad we brought it back [in 2018], but we didn’t get to do it at the level we wanted to,” she said.
This year’s scavenger hunt encouraged patronizing – or at least getting acquainted with – local businesses that they may not have visited otherwise. The Christmas-themed activity led to a lot more foot traffic in for downtown shops, Ward said.
The Lemoore Christmas parade is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Saturday in downtown Lemoore. For more information, call (559) 216-0505.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.