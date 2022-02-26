How do you spell Winner?
For Carrie Page, it's spelled Cheer.
Page owns Cali Heat in Lemoore. She took top honors as the owner/coach of Cali Heat, a local cheerleading and gymnastics private school.
"They only give out one of those awards," Page said, referring to the trophy she received at Jamz DII in Las Vegas over this year' President's Day holiday.
Page, who's originally from Meridian, Miss., took home the Spirit Award for her "integrity, enthusiasm and passion for the sport of all-star cheerleading and dance."
"It's an event that we attend every year," said the seasoned cheerleading coach. "We've been attending for like nine years."
Although she's proud to have won the award as owner/coach of Cali Heat, Page is even more excited about the performances of her students from the Central Valley.
"This year, we had two teams that received third place [honors]," she said of Jamz DII in Vegas, noting members of the teams she coaches also received awards for fifth and sixth place.
Cali Heat All-star teams Ignite, Sunrays, Fire and Supernovas all received awards at the Jamz Nationals, where 450 teams and 6,000 athletes competed.
"We're a competitive cheerleading team, so each team is at a different age group and ability level," Page explained, describing students she coaches.
"We actually moved five years ago from Hanford to Lemoore," she said of Cali Heat. "The majority of our kids are from Hanford and Lemoore, but we do have a handful of kids who commute from Visalia and Tulare, as well."
Page's home is actually in Hanford, where she moved with her husband in 2012. Travis Page is a Lt. Commander in the U.S. Navy.
"I'm originally from Mississippi and my husband is in the Navy," she said. "We got stationed here in 2012. We keep requesting to stay out here because of my husband's job and my business."
Page moved Cali Heat to Lemoore because she found an ideal facility in town, she said.
"There just aren't that many facilities that meet our needs," Page explained, pointing to a gym with a high ceiling and spring floor with carpet-bonded foam-top as necessities.
She found such a facility in Lemoore.
"I have an average of 100 kids that come to our program weekly," she said, explaining some students attend for specific lessons, while others participate in team competitions.
Cali Heat charges $70 to $175 a month per student, depending on frequency of lessons.